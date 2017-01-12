Man Gets 12 Years For Child Porn
In Rockingham County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Trent Passarelli, 23, of Harrisonburg, pleaded guilty to felony reproducing child pornography, six felony counts of possession and felony failure to register as a sex offender. As part of a plea deal, Judge Bruce Albertson sentenced Passarelli to 41 years in prison with all but 12 years suspended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
|State Corrections
|Aug '16
|State Corrections
|1
|Best Custody/Divorce Lawyers (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|concerned parents18
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC