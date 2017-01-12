Man Gets 12 Years For Child Porn

In Rockingham County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Trent Passarelli, 23, of Harrisonburg, pleaded guilty to felony reproducing child pornography, six felony counts of possession and felony failure to register as a sex offender. As part of a plea deal, Judge Bruce Albertson sentenced Passarelli to 41 years in prison with all but 12 years suspended.

