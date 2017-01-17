Making Food 'Fun'
ABOVE: Denise Allen, grocery team leader at the Friendly City Food Co-op, stocks shelves on Saturday. BELOW: Colorful sweet peppers are on the ingredient list in the Friendly City Food Co-op healthy snacking class, which is planned for Jan. 18. Colorful sweet peppers are on the ingredient list in the Friendly City Food Co-op healthy snacking class, which is planned for Jan. 18. Raw nuts, grains and dried fruits make for healthy snack options and can be purchased in bulk at the Friendly City Food Co-op in Harrisonburg.
