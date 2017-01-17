Local Pizza Shop Owners Buys Books Fo...

Local Pizza Shop Owners Buys Books For Schools

Some Harrisonburg and Charlottesville students may be noticing a few new pieces of literature when they walk into their school's library Last month, Spotswood, Jackson-Via and Woodbrook elementary schools each received between 100 and 300 kindergarten through- fifth-grade level books. Ray Sellers, owner of Domino's in the Shenandoah Valley and Charlottesville, purchased $3,200 worth of books through Florida-based Little Birdie Adopt A School, a nonprofit that provides literature to schools in need.

