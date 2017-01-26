Kyger Earns Financial Planner Certification

Josh Kyger, a financial adviser with The Myrias Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. in the Harrisonburg area, recently obtained his financial planner certification, according to a company press release. To earn the certification, Kyger completed coursework and a series of examinations covering financial planning, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits, and estate planning.

