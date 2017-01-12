Judge In Emoji Suit Skeptical
The judge in what has become known as the emoji lawsuit on Friday repeatedly posed skeptical questions about and challenged the factual basis of allegations by Nexus Services Inc. and its officers. In a five-hour hearing in U.S. District Court, Judge Elizabeth Dillon was almost as pointed as defense attorneys in poking holes in Nexus' claims that Augusta County elected officials and employees violated the plaintiffs' civil rights.
