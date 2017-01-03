It's - A Very Big Moment'

Jennifer Brown, Diane Iovanna and Rick Mondale are all going to be in Washington, D.C., at noon on Jan. 20 because they are rank-and-file Republicans who worked their butts off to get Donald Trump elected as the 45th president of the United States. Brown, who lives in Rockingham County, Harrisonburg resident Iovanna, and Mondale, of Elkton, were all volunteers in the Trump campaign, which was a grassroots effort unlike Hillary Clinton's professionally run top-down organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.