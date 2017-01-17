Inca's Trial Put On Hold
For the third time in less than a week, a federal judge delayed the trial for the owner of a Harrisonburg restaurant and her son on human trafficking charges. Originally scheduled to start in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg on Tuesday, it was moved to Wednesday and then to Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan 15
|Gerry Bernard
|1
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
|State Corrections
|Aug '16
|State Corrections
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC