Human Trafficking Trial Delayed

A federal judge Friday pushed back the trial for the owner of a Harrisonburg restaurant and her son on human trafficking charges. Instead of starting today, the roughly three-week jury trial for Maria Rosalba Alvarado McTague, 49, and Felix Adriano Chujoy, 28, is now scheduled to begin Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg.

