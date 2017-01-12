Human Trafficking Trial Delayed
A federal judge Friday pushed back the trial for the owner of a Harrisonburg restaurant and her son on human trafficking charges. Instead of starting today, the roughly three-week jury trial for Maria Rosalba Alvarado McTague, 49, and Felix Adriano Chujoy, 28, is now scheduled to begin Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Sun
|Gerry Bernard
|1
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
|State Corrections
|Aug '16
|State Corrections
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC