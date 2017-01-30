HPD Arrest Five In Drug Burglaries
Harrisonburg police arrested five Houston men Sunday morning in connection with the burglaries of two drugstores committed within about an hour of each other early Saturday. According to a statement from the Harrisonburg Police Department, the men are charged with burglarizing the Medicap Pharmacy, 1851 Virginia Ave., at 4:21 a.m. Saturday.
