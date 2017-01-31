Heifer Show

Heifer Show

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Daily News-Record

Karl Holshouser, of Cascalia, N.C., blow dries year-old Red Angus heifer Chunky Monkey as he prepares to show her Saturday afternoon during the Virginia Club Calf Producers Winter Classic 2017 at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds. The three-day event, which concluded Sunday, is billed as the largest jackpot show of calves on the East Coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisonburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager Jan 19 Gerry Bernard 2
News Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No Nov '16 heavy 1
News The First Family Nov '16 Mohamad dRACIST 14
News Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated Nov '16 Concerned citizen 1
County Landfill Nov '16 County Landfill 1
Corrections Officer Aug '16 Corrections Officer 1
State Corrections (Aug '16) Aug '16 State Corrections 1
See all Harrisonburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisonburg Forum Now

Harrisonburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisonburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Harrisonburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,453 • Total comments across all topics: 278,437,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC