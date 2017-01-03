Health and Wellness briefs: Jan. 10, 2017
HopeWest announced the addition of Dr. Ellissa Tiller, MD, FAAHPM, CPE, as vice president of medical affairs. She'll be charged with spearheading innovation within each program, enhancing patient care, and increasing hospice and palliative education in the community.
