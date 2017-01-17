First Night Was Outstanding
What a terrific event First Night Harrisonburg was! We would like to thank the organizers and the scores of volunteers who put in countless hours to plan and carry out a full night of activities. Thanks to the churches who opened up their doors to provide event space for a wide variety of acts.
