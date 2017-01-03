First Night Lights The Way
Visitors from around the East Coast rang in 2017 in style during First Night Harrisonburg in the city's downtown on Saturday. The city's New Year's Eve party, which marked its 25th celebration this year, featured performances from local bands, comedy and magic acts and children's activities.
