Expect Delays On U.S. 33 Near W.Va.
Those planning to drive on U.S. 33 west of Harrisonburg next month may want to give themselves extra time for travel. Starting Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Transportation will replace 158 signs warning drivers of curvy roads, according to a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan 19
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
|State Corrections (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|State Corrections
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC