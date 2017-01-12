Emoji Suit Hits Court

5 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Attorneys for the Augusta County official and employees named in the $1.26 million lawsuit filed by Nexus Services Inc. over an email containing a Hitler emoji will argue today in federal court in Harrisonburg that the suit should go away. But a group closely affiliated with Nexus that sought last fall to oust two of the defendants, as well as a public official in Harrisonburg not named in the suit, appears to have already gone away for good from the squabble.

