Emoji Suit Hits Court
Attorneys for the Augusta County official and employees named in the $1.26 million lawsuit filed by Nexus Services Inc. over an email containing a Hitler emoji will argue today in federal court in Harrisonburg that the suit should go away. But a group closely affiliated with Nexus that sought last fall to oust two of the defendants, as well as a public official in Harrisonburg not named in the suit, appears to have already gone away for good from the squabble.
