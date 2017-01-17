Dayton Closer On Greenway
Town Manager Bobby Popowicz said Thursday he should have a list of construction companies for the greenway by Town Council's February meeting, but proposals will take longer. First discussed in July 2015, the proposed shared-use path would connect Silver Lake with Cooks Creek Park, Cooks Creek Park with the Thomas House, and Thomas House with Sunset Park and The Dayton Market.
