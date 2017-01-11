Court Rules Student Denied Due Process Over Sex Assault Case
A recent federal court ruling raises new concerns about the Obama administration's policy on how post-secondary institutions address and investigate sexual assault accusations. The College Fix reports that in a Dec. 23 decision, a U.S. district court ruled James Madison University violated a student's right to due process after he was first exonerated of rape allegations and then suspended by the academic institution after a second investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
|State Corrections
|Aug '16
|State Corrections
|1
|Best Custody/Divorce Lawyers (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|concerned parents18
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC