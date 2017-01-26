County Tables Rezoning Request
The Board of Supervisors tabled a request Wednesday from Surber Development and Consulting LLC to rezone a 5.3-acre parcel on Reservoir Street from medium residential to general residential for phase two of Robinson Park apartments. The board wants more time to address concerns from fire and rescue and the sheriff's office, as well as potential public transportation issues.
