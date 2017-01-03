County Eyes Request For 33 Express

The Planning Commission will discuss a request by Butch Strawderman to add "motor vehicle sales lot" to the list of approved uses for two parcels totaling three-quarters of an acre at 3229 Rawley Pike. Senior planner James May said the change would allow for a new or used car dealership on the property, but county officials haven't received any site plans for that use.

