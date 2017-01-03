Councilman: - I Want To Be A Part Of Something'

The 37-year-old is sure to keep his aspirations modest - "I don't think I'm ever going to run for president," he said - but remembers awakening his political inklings in high school as a member of FFA "I think that's probably where it started," said Bowman, an agent with Old Dominion Realty in Harrisonburg. "You have to speak in front of groups, give speeches, that sort of thing, which was interesting to me."

