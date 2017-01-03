Council Selects Reed As City's New Mayor
After her selection as Harrisonburg's mayor Tuesday by the newly constituted City Council, Mayor Deanna Reed assumes the seat at the center of the dais in the council chambers. The newly constituted Harrisonburg City Council poses for photos after its first meeting on Tuesday.
