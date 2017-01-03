Clementine Cafe, Our Community Place Team Up For Fundraiser
Clementine Cafe is returning to Our Community Place to provide a four-course dinner for the nonprofit's "Night Out" Fundraiser on Jan. 9. The menu on Jan. 9 includes tomato basil with Parmesan crouton soup and a wedge salad with blue cheese vinaigrette, applewood bacon, tomatoes and pickled onions. Dinner guests can choose between Hoisin braised short ribs with sticky rice, broccolini and pickled vegetables, grilled salmon with roasted brussels sprouts, fingerling potatoes, grape tomatoes and roasted shallots with basil caper relish, or butternut squash risotto with arugula, roasted beets, goat cheese and toasted pistachios as their entree.
