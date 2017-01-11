City To Hold Parade For National Champion Dukes
Almost 12 years to the day since its last national championship celebration, the city and James Madison University will honor the Dukes football team. A parade is scheduled at 1 p.m. Saturday in downtown to commemorate JMU's 28-14 victory over Youngstown State University in the FCS national championship last weekend.
