Article On Young Immigrants A Good One
Your recent article about two young immigrants, Anita Adjetey and Tony Fajardo-Gomez, and their special contributions to our community, deserves a hearty "Amen" Erin Flynn painted a glowing picture of teachers who came to Harrisonburg as children, adapted to their new homeland, and now mentor middle-school pupils in special ways, thanks to their own life-enriching experience in crossing cultural boundaries. Far from degrading the neighborhood, Anita as counselor and Tony as home-school liaison and soccer coach serve as "adults that they [the kids] can relate to," in the words of a faculty colleague at Skyline Middle School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
|State Corrections
|Aug '16
|State Corrections
|1
|Best Custody/Divorce Lawyers (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|concerned parents18
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC