Article On Young Immigrants A Good One

22 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Your recent article about two young immigrants, Anita Adjetey and Tony Fajardo-Gomez, and their special contributions to our community, deserves a hearty "Amen" Erin Flynn painted a glowing picture of teachers who came to Harrisonburg as children, adapted to their new homeland, and now mentor middle-school pupils in special ways, thanks to their own life-enriching experience in crossing cultural boundaries. Far from degrading the neighborhood, Anita as counselor and Tony as home-school liaison and soccer coach serve as "adults that they [the kids] can relate to," in the words of a faculty colleague at Skyline Middle School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

