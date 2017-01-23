Applicant Pulls Zoning Request For 33 Express
Rockingham County supervisors were to consider a zoning application to allow for a car dealership at the site of the former 33 Express property on Rawley Pike, but the applicant has pulled the request. Rockingham County supervisors were to consider a zoning application to allow for a car dealership at the site of the former 33 Express property on Rawley Pike, but the applicant has pulled the request.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan 19
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
|State Corrections
|Aug '16
|State Corrections
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC