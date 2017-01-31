Amid protests, church's message of welcome echoes across US

Amid the weekend tumult over President Donald Trump's executive order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, Walter Hansen's two-man sign shop in Waynesboro was besieged. As protesters massed and lawyers descended on airports across the country offering to help anyone ensnared in the confusion over what the ban meant, Hansen was bombarded with requests for a simple design that originated with a Mennonite church in Harrisonburg.

