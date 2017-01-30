Advocates Renew Push For County Jail Accreditation
Representatives of the Valley Justice Coalition will urge Harrisonburg and Rockingham County officials to seek accreditation of Rockingham County and Middle River Regional jails by an outside agency at today's Community Criminal Justice Board. The city-based organization, established in 2015, will make its case to the 18-member advisory panel that includes Rockingham County Supervisor Bill Kyger, Harrisonburg Councilman Chris Jones, Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson and Commonwealth's Attorney Marsha Garst.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan 19
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
|State Corrections (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|State Corrections
|1
