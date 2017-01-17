ABC Launches Probe Into Back Country Restaurant
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Board launched an investigation Tuesday into an incident at a Harrisonburg night late Friday night. Harrisonburg police charged several underage people with public intoxication after a melee at the Back Country Restaurant and Lounge, located at 1594 S. Main St. "We do not sell to minors," said Wilkins.
