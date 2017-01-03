A Piece Of Lost History
The former Newtown Rosenwald School near Elkton was built in 1921. Only about 10 percent of the historical black schools are surviving today, with many abandoned or demolished.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
|State Corrections
|Aug '16
|State Corrections
|1
|Best Custody/Divorce Lawyers (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|concerned parents18
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC