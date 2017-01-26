A Focus On Celebrating
James Madison University student Kailyn Gilliam talks about the Documenting Black History class' permanent Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center exhibit, which remembers significant members of Harrisonburg's African-American community, at a preview for the exhibit in April. Karen Thomas and Charles Byrd, both of Harrisonburg, look over posters produced as part of the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan 19
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
|State Corrections
|Aug '16
|State Corrections
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC