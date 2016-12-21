Winter Run To Benefit Epilepsy

Tie those shoelaces, bundle up and run off that holiday ham for a good cause at the first Cider Slider Trail 8K Run/Walk Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. at the Elk Run Trails behind the Elkton Area Community Center. Hosted by the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia, the run is to benefit the 1 in 26 Americans who live with epilepsy and the services to make their lives easier, according to regional director Gina Washington.

