Welcoming The New Year

Welcoming The New Year

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Volunteer Greg Meadows of Harrisonburg and Jeremiah Jenkins, Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance events coordinator, help remove a large disco ball Friday morning from Clementine CafA©. It will be used for a ball drop tonight on Court Square during the countdown to the new year to cap off First Night Harrisonburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisonburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No Nov '16 heavy 1
News The First Family Nov '16 Mohamad dRACIST 14
News Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated Nov '16 Concerned citizen 1
County Landfill Nov '16 County Landfill 1
Corrections Officer Aug '16 Corrections Officer 1
State Corrections Aug '16 State Corrections 1
Best Custody/Divorce Lawyers (Apr '16) Apr '16 concerned parents18 1
See all Harrisonburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisonburg Forum Now

Harrisonburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisonburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

Harrisonburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,474 • Total comments across all topics: 277,552,868

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC