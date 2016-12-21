Welcoming signs are catching on

Welcoming signs are catching on

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Philly.com

The neighbor who knocked on Carmalena Stoltzfus Iyengar's door in Lancaster City didn't speak much English, but her message was clear. "Thank you," she said, pointing to a homemade sign in the window.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisonburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No Nov 26 heavy 1
News The First Family Nov '16 Mohamad dRACIST 14
News Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated Nov '16 Concerned citizen 1
County Landfill Nov '16 County Landfill 1
Corrections Officer Aug '16 Corrections Officer 1
State Corrections Aug '16 State Corrections 1
Best Custody/Divorce Lawyers (Apr '16) Apr '16 concerned parents18 1
See all Harrisonburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisonburg Forum Now

Harrisonburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisonburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Harrisonburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,547 • Total comments across all topics: 277,267,902

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC