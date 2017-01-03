Veteran Attorney Joins Lenhart Pettit
Roberts, who began practicing law in Harrisonburg in 1971, will continue to focus on high net-worth individuals, estate planning, nonprofits, and corporate and business matters at the firm, according to a news release. He's represented some of the region's largest businesses and most successful families during his career.
