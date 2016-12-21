Valley Sees Jobless Rates Drop In Nov.
Unemployment rates dropped throughout most of the region from October to November, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and last month's rates were lower than the previous November's in most local jurisdictions. The drop was largest in Harrisonburg, where the jobless rate fell to 4.4 percent last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
|State Corrections
|Aug '16
|State Corrections
|1
|Best Custody/Divorce Lawyers (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|concerned parents18
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC