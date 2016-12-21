Top 10 Of 2016
People dig out vehicles on Campbell Street in Old Town Harrisonburg on Jan. 25. The storm that brought 2 feet of snow to the area was one of the top stories of 2016. James Madison University offensive lineman Matt Frank celebrates with head coach Mike Houston after their win against Sam Houston State University in Harrisonburg on Dec. 9. JMU won 65-7 to advance to the FCS semifinal round, which the Dukes also won on their way to the Jan. 7 national championship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
|State Corrections
|Aug '16
|State Corrections
|1
|Best Custody/Divorce Lawyers (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|concerned parents18
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC