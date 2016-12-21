Top 10 Of 2016

Top 10 Of 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: The Daily News-Record

People dig out vehicles on Campbell Street in Old Town Harrisonburg on Jan. 25. The storm that brought 2 feet of snow to the area was one of the top stories of 2016. James Madison University offensive lineman Matt Frank celebrates with head coach Mike Houston after their win against Sam Houston State University in Harrisonburg on Dec. 9. JMU won 65-7 to advance to the FCS semifinal round, which the Dukes also won on their way to the Jan. 7 national championship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisonburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No Nov '16 heavy 1
News The First Family Nov '16 Mohamad dRACIST 14
News Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated Nov '16 Concerned citizen 1
County Landfill Nov '16 County Landfill 1
Corrections Officer Aug '16 Corrections Officer 1
State Corrections Aug '16 State Corrections 1
Best Custody/Divorce Lawyers (Apr '16) Apr '16 concerned parents18 1
See all Harrisonburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisonburg Forum Now

Harrisonburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisonburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

Harrisonburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,474 • Total comments across all topics: 277,552,871

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC