Top 10 Of 2016

People dig out vehicles on Campbell Street in Old Town Harrisonburg on Jan. 25. The storm that brought 2 feet of snow to the area was one of the top stories of 2016. James Madison University offensive lineman Matt Frank celebrates with head coach Mike Houston after their win against Sam Houston State University in Harrisonburg on Dec. 9. JMU won 65-7 to advance to the FCS semifinal round, which the Dukes also won on their way to the Jan. 7 national championship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.