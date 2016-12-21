Theft Case Under Review
A Rockingham County judge dismissed three convictions Friday against a Rockingham County man serving prison time for a bizarre shoplifting incident that led to a police standoff in the Barrington subdivision four years ago. In August, the Virginia Supreme Court overturned three charges, saying there wasn't enough evidence to convict Mark O'Hara Wright on those counts stemming from a March 25, 2012, theft from a Harrisonburg grocery store.
