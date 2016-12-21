Some Streets, Offices Close For Observance
City and county offices will close Sunday and Monday in observance of New Year's Day, which falls on Sunday. And streets will close today for the city's twin New Year's Eve celebrations: First Night Harrisonburg and the 5-kilometer Glow Run.
