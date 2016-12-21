Ring In 2017
Once the hustle and bustle of the holidays has died down, kiss 2016 goodbye as the ball drops at Harrisonburg's premier New Year's Eve celebration. The 25th annual First Night will kick off Saturday, Dec. 31, at 5 p.m. with activities for the kids at James Madison University's John C. Wells Planetarium.
