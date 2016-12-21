Racing The Clock

Sarah Wimer of Harrisonburg looks at Christmas decorations at Snow and Ice with her children, Cam, 4, and Alison, 9, as they look for an ornament. Jason Springle of Staunton, Zach Cook of Stuarts Draft and Scott Swats of Staunton load a television from Best Buy in Harrisonburg into Swats' truck Friday after a round of last-minute Christmas shopping.

