Racing The Clock
Sarah Wimer of Harrisonburg looks at Christmas decorations at Snow and Ice with her children, Cam, 4, and Alison, 9, as they look for an ornament. Jason Springle of Staunton, Zach Cook of Stuarts Draft and Scott Swats of Staunton load a television from Best Buy in Harrisonburg into Swats' truck Friday after a round of last-minute Christmas shopping.
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov 26
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
|State Corrections
|Aug '16
|State Corrections
|1
|Best Custody/Divorce Lawyers (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|concerned parents18
|1
