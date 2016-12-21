Putting Aside Differences

Putting Aside Differences

Les Mintzer and Ron Ormstein, both of Harrisonburg, volunteer at the Islamic Center of Shenandoah Valley, the Open Doors homeless shelter location of the week, on Tuesday. The Islamic Center opens its doors for shelter and worshippers from Temple Beth-El make dinner for the 40 homeless people who shelter at the mosque each night to give Christians a break during Christmas week.

