Pitts Honored By Kitchen, Bath Industry

Cathy Pitts of Classic Kitchen & Bath in Harrisonburg has received 30 Under 30 recognition from the National Kitchen & Bath Association, signifying her as one of the industry's outstanding young professionals. Pitts and her fellow honorees will be recognized at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show 2017, scheduled for Jan. 10-12 in Orlando, Fla., according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.