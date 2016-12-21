Pitts Honored By Kitchen, Bath Industry
Cathy Pitts of Classic Kitchen & Bath in Harrisonburg has received 30 Under 30 recognition from the National Kitchen & Bath Association, signifying her as one of the industry's outstanding young professionals. Pitts and her fellow honorees will be recognized at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show 2017, scheduled for Jan. 10-12 in Orlando, Fla., according to a news release.
Read more at The Daily News-Record.
