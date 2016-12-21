Motel Robbery Suspect Charged

Harrisonburg police charged a city man in connection with an attempted armed robbery and shooting at a motel earlier this month, according to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Thursday. Bryant Stewart, 27, was charged on Dec. 2 with felony conspiracy to commit robbery, felony accessory to robbery, felony burglary and felony conspiracy to commit burglary.

