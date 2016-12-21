Mennonites Accepting Song Submissions for New Hymnal
HARRISONBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2016 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mennonite Worship and Song Committee is accepting content submissions for a new hymnal collection releasing in 2020. This collection will represent the diverse ways Mennonites sing and worship throughout the United States and Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
|State Corrections
|Aug '16
|State Corrections
|1
|Best Custody/Divorce Lawyers (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|concerned parents18
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC