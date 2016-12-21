Mennonites Accepting Song Submissions...

Mennonites Accepting Song Submissions for New Hymnal

HARRISONBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2016 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mennonite Worship and Song Committee is accepting content submissions for a new hymnal collection releasing in 2020. This collection will represent the diverse ways Mennonites sing and worship throughout the United States and Canada.

