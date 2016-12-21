Mayor Mum On Tax Debt
Mayor Chris Jones on Thursday again did not accept an invitation to discuss in detail his $58,000 debt to the Internal Revenue Service and specifics about what he is doing to pay it off. Reached the morning after he gave an interview Wednesday evening on the television station he works for, which disclosed little new information, the Democratic mayor said via telephone that he would "consider" a deeper and more wide-ranging interview with the Daily News-Record and call back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov 26
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
|State Corrections
|Aug '16
|State Corrections
|1
|Best Custody/Divorce Lawyers (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|concerned parents18
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC