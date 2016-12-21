Mayor Mum On Tax Debt

Mayor Mum On Tax Debt

Mayor Chris Jones on Thursday again did not accept an invitation to discuss in detail his $58,000 debt to the Internal Revenue Service and specifics about what he is doing to pay it off. Reached the morning after he gave an interview Wednesday evening on the television station he works for, which disclosed little new information, the Democratic mayor said via telephone that he would "consider" a deeper and more wide-ranging interview with the Daily News-Record and call back.

