Mayan monster myths revealed
The fossilized giant teeth of extinct megalodon sharks have also been found in sacred caches buried at several ancient Maya sites. Giant fossilized teeth from extinct megalodon sharks may have inspired portrayals of a primordial sea monster in Mesoamerican creation myths, according to a new study of the concepts of sharks in ancient Mayan society.
