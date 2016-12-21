HPD Makes Arrests in Breaking and Entering, Assault Investigation
Release from the Harrisonburg Police Department: Harrisonburg, VA On December 25, at approximately 1:15 a.m., officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the 100 block of Reservoir Street for a disorderly conduct call for service. The suspects were believed to have broken into the residence and assaulted multiple individuals inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov 26
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
|State Corrections
|Aug '16
|State Corrections
|1
|Best Custody/Divorce Lawyers (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|concerned parents18
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC