Four Arrested In Connection With Christmas Assault
Officers responded to the 100 block of Reservoir Street for a disorderly conduct call around 1:15 a.m., according to a Sunday press release. Police say Ajary Roberts, 27, Conan Harvey, 29, Tiffany Greene, 25, and Jonni Lanteigne, 25, all of Harrisonburg, entered the residence and assaulted multiple people inside.
