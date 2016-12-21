Food Drive Fills Two Transit Buses

Harrisonburg Police Department Chief Stephen Monticelli joined other HPD officers to help transfer donated food from two city transit buses to the warehouse of Salvation Army Thrift Store on East Washington Street in Harrisonburg. Harrisonburg Police Department Chief Stephen Monticelli joined other HPD officers to help transfer donated food from two city transit buses to the warehouse of Salvation Army Thrift Store on East Washington Street in Harrisonburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.