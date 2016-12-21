Food Drive Fills Two Transit Buses
Harrisonburg Police Department Chief Stephen Monticelli joined other HPD officers to help transfer donated food from two city transit buses to the warehouse of Salvation Army Thrift Store on East Washington Street in Harrisonburg. Harrisonburg Police Department Chief Stephen Monticelli joined other HPD officers to help transfer donated food from two city transit buses to the warehouse of Salvation Army Thrift Store on East Washington Street in Harrisonburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
|State Corrections
|Aug '16
|State Corrections
|1
|Best Custody/Divorce Lawyers (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|concerned parents18
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC