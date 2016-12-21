City, County Offices Close For Holidays
You will have water for those poinsettias your aunt brought, again, and the police and rescue squad will still come to your home if you decide to go ahead this year and deck that mouthy brother-in-law. There are certain essential city and county services that we don't think about during the holidays - or anytime, really.
